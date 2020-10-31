Cambridge Fire Department along with members of Isanti Fire District, North Branch, Dalbo and Braham Fire Departments participated in a live burn training exercise on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The city of Cambridge, along with Minnesota Department of Transportation, purchased houses on Highway 95 as part of the future expansion of the Highway. The city offered the houses at 611 and 627 First Ave. E. to the public for bid to buy and relocate the homes but did not have any interested parties. It was then determined that the houses would be demolished, and the Fire Department would utilize the structures for training.
Live burn training is rare and very valuable training for our departments. We set live fire evolution exercises in the structures using straw and pallets. Instructors then assemble teams that enter and extinguish the fire. This is done several times until either the structure is not safe or participating firefighters have all had an opportunity to train.
These firefighters volunteer to participate in this training, on a Saturday, and continue with other training exercises throughout the year to keep the public safe. We ask our community to join the team and help keep us all safe by practicing fire safety at home.
As the Nation recognizes October as Fire Prevention month, there are a few things that you can do to help us keep you safe. Change the batteries in your smoke detectors and make sure your smoke detectors are not more than 10 years old. Be sure you also change the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors now as well. Keep your bedroom doors closed at night and be practicing an escape plan with your family. Work with your neighbors to keep hydrants clear of snow and vegetation.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme was “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” Unattended cooking is the No. 1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, boiling, grilling, or broiling and always keep a lid nearby. If a small grease fire starts put a lid on the pan and turn off the burner. Keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop and keep children at least 3 feet away from the cooking area.
We encourage you and your family to be educated and practice fire safety year round.
