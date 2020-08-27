Dear Editor:
Four months ago my husband, Chuck, put our hay wagon at the end of our driveway so we could put things we were getting rid of out there for people to take. He was cleaning out the barn and we were also cleaning out the shed and basement of toys.
On Saturday morning, Aug. 15, he went to get the mail and the hay wagon was gone. Would the person(s) that took it please return it so we can still do hay rides with our grandkids. If anyone notices a hay wagon that wasn’t there before last Saturday, please call 763-691-1832. Thank you very much for your help.
Linda Ferraro
Cambridge
