Dear Editor:

Did you know that in Minnesota, almost half of our third-graders struggle to read at grade level? As part of Minnesota Reading Corps, an AmeriCorps program, I’m trying to change that statistic. Being a tutor is one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done and I’m writing today because there are so many more kids that need our help, especially during these trying times.

It’s important that kids become good readers by third-grade because after third-grade, they’ll need to be able to read in order to learn. As I help students at Cambridge Primary School each week, it’s exciting to see their skills and confidence grow. I love getting to know them and being part of their success.

Did you also know that 40% of our eighth-graders aren’t proficient in math? Tutors in the Minnesota Math Corps, another AmeriCorps program, are here to change that statistic as well. Without math proficiency, students lack the skills needed for high school algebra, advanced sciences and other classes that are gateways to higher education and good-paying jobs.

You can help our students succeed by becoming a tutor. We have options for tutors to serve 18, 25 or 35 hours a week. Perks include a stipend (up to $1,300 a month) as well as up to $4,300 to help with college tuition or student loans.

Tutors serving full-time also receive health insurance and childcare assistance. There are several positions available in Cambridge, Isanti, Braham, North Branch and Princeton area schools.

To learn more, please visit readingandmath.net.

Holly Von Weimer-Haley

Reading Corps Tutor

Cambridge Primary School

