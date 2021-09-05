The first Monday of September we celebrate Labor Day, this year it falls on Sept. 6. Labor Day is a day to honor and recognize the American labor movement, and although it’s not the end of summer, it is often called the ‘unofficial end of summer’ as it marks the end of the cultural summer season.
The first Labor Day was held in 1882 and its origins stem from the Central Labor Union’s desire to create a holiday for workers. It was intended that the day would be filled with a street parade to allow the public to appreciate the trade and labor organizations’ work, and then a festival for local workers and their families to enjoy. It became a federal holiday in 1894.
One of the reasons for choosing to celebrate Labor Day on the first Monday in September, and not on May 1, which is common in the rest of the world, was to add a holiday in the long gap between Independence Day in July and Thanksgiving in November. Many people take advantage of this long weekend to take one last summer trip.
That just what my family did when I was a kid. It was the last summer weekend at our beloved cabin on Cass Lake. We would load the pickup with two adults, six kids under the topper, and the family dog. Whew! That’s not even legal today but hey, many of us did it and by the grace of God we made it safely. When we arrived at the cabin we swam like crazy in the freezing cold lake, rowed the old boat out to the weeds to catch northern, and ate Sugar Daddy’s and drank Orange Crush like they were going out of style. Yep, those are great ‘end of summer’ memories for me.
However you choose to spend your long weekend, enjoy the beautiful weather and remember the contributions that workers have made towards the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country. Happy Labor Day.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Sept. 6: Closed for Labor Day.
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Chicken Ala King.
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Au Gratin Potatoes w/Ham.
Thursday, Sept. 9: Salisbury Steak w/Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
