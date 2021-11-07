North Branch Area Public Schools is pleased to announce the selection of Kindra Helin as its new activities director.
She is replacing Andrea Schmidt, who recently accepted a position at Roseville Area High School. Over 20 candidates applied for the position in a process that included three rounds of interviews.
Helin has served North Branch Area Public Schools for over eight years in the Activities Office, and the school district since 2006. She graduated from Richfield Senior High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree with honors from Southwest State University in Marshall.
She has broad experience in sports management and has supported the transition of four Activities Directors while serving North Branch Area Public Schools. Strengths that shined in the interview process included her positive attitude, service to others and student advocacy. When not working for North Branch Area Public Schools, Helin - a four-year starter on the Southwest State softball team - is often found volunteering with Junior Olympics volleyball.
“Kindra has a strong commitment to students and a desire to help each student fully experience personal growth through education-based activities,” said Superintendent Sara Paul. “She has demonstrated a keen ability to manage the dynamic menu of activities offered to students and I am so excited that our coaches and advisors will be supported through Kindra’s leadership!”
Helin lives in Harris with Husband Jay Helin, and kids high school senior Maddie, sophomore Tanner, and Chocolate Lab Tucker. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, and all things sports related.
“I am looking forward to serving this community,” said Helin, adding, “and I am proud to be the person to continue the tradition of quality programming and service for students and families.”
