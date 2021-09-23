We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Enjoy a free hayride while supporting those in need in the community.
The 12th annual free Hayride 4 Food Drive will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Bruce and Barb Bloomgren’s farm, located north of Cub Foods in Cambridge at 2675 33th Ave. NE, Cambridge. There will be directional signs posted the day of the event. Attendees are asked to bring a nonperishable food item or make a cash donation with proceeds benefiting the First Baptist Church Food Pantry in Cambridge and the local unit of the Salvation Army.
Besides horse-drawn hayrides and tractor-drawn hayrides, free hot apple cider, coffee, cookies and bars will be served. There will also be fire truck displays, face painting, kids games and a bouncy house (weather permitting) for children to enjoy.
Cambridge resident Danny Schnabel is the founder and annual organizer of the Hayride 4 Food Drive, with the first event being held at his residence along Rum River Drive in Cambridge. He initially started the event as a fundraiser for the Family Pathways Cambridge Food Shelf, since he was a volunteer there and knew of the continued need for support of the food shelf.
“I truly believe that there are times that the good Lord puts things in your mind and you just blurt them out and you wonder,” Schnabel said. “The first one was here, and then Barb and Bruce (Bloomgren), they had a meeting here for the second annual hayride, and anyway they volunteered their home. That was a big blessing because you stop and think: Where are people going to park. So I’m very happy and blessed they opened up their farm for us. And they both have been fantastic as far as helping. Barb’s retired this year, so she’s been helping with contacting businesses and so forth. So that is a big blessing.”
Schnabel said last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held as a drive-through for the food drive during two afternoons at Cub Foods in Cambridge that raised over 500 pounds of food for the First Baptist Church Food Pantry and $1,000 for the local unit of the Salvation Army.
Schnabel is pleased the event will once again be held at the Bloomgren farm.
“We are not going to require masks. Those that are serving the food will be having masks on and gloves on,” Schnabel said. “But if you want to wear a mask, that’s just fine.
“We know there’s a need and probably more so than in past years with people getting laid off and this and that. So we just said let’s go ahead and do it and put it in the good Lord’s hands and see what happens.”
Schnabel encourages people to come out and attend.
“They can ride as many times as they want; I want to keep my drivers busy,” Schnabel said. “We’re trying to get some animals there this year by working with the local 4-H.”
Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces is worth the effort to put on the event every year.
“When you get these little kids, just to see the smile on their face, that’s a blessing right there,” Schnabel said.
Schnabel said as part of the prizes and drawings, there will be six bikes given away: two smaller bikes, two medium-sized bikes and two larger bikes. He said there will also be a silent auction this year with items donated by local businesses and people.
Schnabel said he wants to continue organizing the event as long as there’s a need.
“You stop and think about the virus, there’s probably more of a need than anytime I’ve done this,” Schnabel said. “So I kind of look at it that way. And I know there are people who are struggling, and the economy isn’t as good as it was, even I struggle. I encourage everyone to come. It’s for a good cause and you’ll have a lot of fun.
“I thank everyone who has ever come and volunteered, and I thank everyone for their donations over the years,” Schnabel added.
If any business wishes to contribute to the prize drawings or make a cash donation, or if anyone wishes to volunteer during the event or help supply baked goods, contact Schnabel at 612-209-4469 or Barb Bloomgren at bbbloomgren@q.com or call her at 651-402-4709.
