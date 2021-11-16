Dear Editor:
I would like to thank God for the fabulous weather we had on Oct. 3 for the 12th annual Hayride for Food Drive.
I would like to thank the volunteers who were fantastic this year and thank all the community members for coming out and supporting the event. Without the businesses, volunteers and community, this annual event would not be a success.
This year’s event raised over 900 pounds of food that will be donated to the First Baptist Church Food Pantry in Cambridge. The event also raised $3,221 in cash donations that will be given to the local Salvation Army. Thanks again for all your support and everyone who attended.
Danny Schnabel
Cambridge
