There is something special about Eastertime, especially in the Midwest when the weather is warming, the snow is melting and the grass is finally reappearing, and we are welcoming the freshness of springtime. Rebirth is not just a word, it is happening all around us.
I vividly remember Easter as a child. We colored eggs the night before, using oily drops from a little bottle with a bunny head as a stopper, always coming out beautifully marbled. In the morning our Easter baskets were lined up on the counter filled with sweet treats, always including Peeps and some of the eggs we colored. Then off to church, outfitted in a pretty dress, anklets and shiny shoes, of course an Easter hat and if I was lucky a little white purse (yes that outfit changed in the teen years!) Following church was a ham dinner with extended family. That was tradition. Every year we knew what to expect and looked forward to it.
This Easter season, like everything else this past year, may look different but remember to focus on renewal, rebirth, and life restored. From the Christian promise of eternal life through Jesus’ death and resurrection, to applying those words to our own lives. We can renew and begin again no matter what the circumstances are.
Join us at the Friendship Café for a ham dinner this Thursday and have a blessed Easter.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery.COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, April 1: Easter dinner, Ham/Elegant Au Gratins.
Friday, April 2: Center closed.
Monday, April 5: Goulash.
Tuesday, April 6: Pork Ribs w/Sauerkraut.
Wednesday, April 7: Sloppy Joes/Baked Beans.
Thursday, April 8: Chicken Tetrazzini.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.