Summer is in full swing and the days of extreme heat are upon us! A recent study performed by Climate Central highlights the vulnerability of the elderly when it comes to heat.
This study explains that the elderly people are more vulnerable to heat because, as we age, our bodies regulate internal temperature less effectively. That, along with a weaker immune system and other medical conditions, all lead to increased risk.
A specific issue that becomes even more of a concern this summer with the COVID-19 pandemic is the number of elderly that live in isolation. This population is more at risk when it comes to heat-related illnesses and death. So, medical experts fear that this summer could be the perfect storm for bad things to happen. The combination of extreme summer heat and millions of people home alone and isolating is potentially catastrophic.
Government researchers state that hotter than normal temperatures are expected to last through the summer. There are numerous actions you can take to lower your risk of heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, such as water or fruit or vegetable juices. If you don’t have fans or air conditioning, try to keep your house cool by keeping your blinds closed and your oven off. If your house is hot, try to spend time during mid-day at a place that has air conditioning—for example, go to the senior center, library, or a friend’s house. Wear cool natural fabrics such as cotton. And don’t try to exercise or do a lot of activities outdoors.
COVID-19 and extreme heat disproportionately affects the elderly, but with a proper plan in place and responsible social distancing, lives can be saved this summer. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between -10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $6.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Friday, July 10: Center closed.
Monday, July 13: Cheeseburger/Cheesy Hash Browns
Tuesday, July 14: Pulled Pork/Potato Salad/Baked Beans.
Wednesday, July 15: Hot Pork Sandwich.
Thursday, July 16: Chicken Divan.
Friday, July 17: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, July 13 through Thursday, July 16 for $20. Please call on Sunday, July 12, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
