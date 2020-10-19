A Harris man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash in Fish Lake Township.
According to a press release by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 9, at 10:14 p.m., the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Anchor Avenue in Fish Lake Township in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries. Initial dispatch information indicated the motorcycle was the only involved vehicle and it was operated by one adult male, identified as Daniel David Wagner, 44, of Harris.
Wagner was airlifted from the scene by Life Link III and transported to Hennepin Health Trauma Center for his injuries. Alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor to the crash. The area is wooded and deer were active at the time of the incident.
On the evening of Oct. 15, the sheriff’s office was informed Wagner passed away from his injuries.
Assisting agencies included: Harris Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Department, Allina Health EMS and Life Link III. The crash remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
