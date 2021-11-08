The sport of disc golf has grown significantly in recent years and is one of the fastest growing sports in America.
It is like traditional golf but played with frisbees thrown at baskets for targets. In the past 10 years over 5,000 courses have been added in the US alone and an estimated 50 million rounds of disc golf were played in 2020 alone - based on extrapolations from rounds scored on disc golf apps.
The North Branch disc golf course is also on the rise; the Harder Park Disc Golf Course was recently expanded from nine holes to 21 holes (some seasonal). Thanks to the support of the city of North Branch, North Branch Parks Committee, and the North Branch Disc Golf Association (NBDGA), they have opened trails through previously unused and overgrown portions of Harder Park for all to enjoy.
Many celebrated the Harder Park Disc Golf Course expansion this weekend with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 30 attended by over 50 people, including North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson; North Branch City Council members Amanda Darwin and Kelly Neider; Park, Trails and Open Space Commissioners John Pantelis, Charles Klopp and Lynn Wilson; State Senator Mark Koran; North Branch Disc Golf Association members and many others.
A special thank you went out to the family of Leslie and Jeremy Kollmann (president of NBDGA) for their push to expand the course and build the North Branch Disc Golf community.
The Harder Park Disc Golf Course was created and improved by members of Boy Scout Troup 411.
Ian Maki created the course in 2009 as his Eagle Scout Project and at that point there were about 2,600 courses in the US. Dylan Andrews upgraded the Harder Park course in 2013 with tee boxes as his Eagle Scout Project, Spencer Larson installed benches at each hole in 2019, and the Kollman boys (Trent, Zane and Connor) cemented the tee pads in 2020.
The local course has expanded and improved as the sport has grown - today there are over 8,000 courses in the US and over 350 in Minnesota alone.
Disc golf is a great opportunity to get outside and be active all year-round, it can be enjoyed at any age or skill level, alone or in a group.
Many courses are free to play. Get outside, grab a frisbee or just take a hike to explore beautiful Harder Park.
Feel free to reach out to the experts on our Harder Park Disc Golf Facebook site if you have any questions or would like to borrow a disc and try out this great sport.
