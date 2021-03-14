Mikayla Aumer has a dream.
“My goal is to play at a high level in college, then play professionally afterwards,” the junior on the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team said. “And I want to get a bachelor’s degree in psychology.”
But on second thought, calling that a “dream” is not right. It is more than a goal, too: It is a consuming passion that drives Aumer, pushing her to log countless hours to perfect her craft.
Take a typical school day, for example. Aumer and the rest of the Bluejackets typically practice from 2 to 3:15 in the afternoon, and perhaps she and her teammates will launch a few post-practice shots before they are shooed out of the gym.
The basketball day is finished, right? Not for Aumer, who then will work with coaches from the Verve Basketball Academy.
“We work on shooting and ball-handling skills,” she explained. “We may go over some film, but I’m not sure what we’ll work on because it varies every day. And I’ll be there as long as I can stay there; it may be an hour – it may be five hours.”
In the summer, basketball takes on the form of a full-time job.
“Starting at 7 or 8 o’clock in the morning, we work out for two or three hours at Verve,” Aumer said. “Then we have lunch for an hour or two, but during that time we have a good ‘mental’ talk, where we might discuss preparing for the season or a lot of other topics.
“Then we would do a couple of hours of conditioning, and after that we would go back to the court for some five-on-five to get some competition in. The goal there is to bring the skills I am working on into game conditions. This past summer, I did that five or six days a week.”
The work ethic of Cambridge-Isanti’s 5-9 point guard has earned the respect of her coach, Jody Ledahl.
“Lots of kids want to be good, but it’s awesome to watch Mikayla take that ‘want’ and let it drive her,” Ledahl said. “She has embraced it fully. We’ve had kids who try to put that work in, and they burn out instead. I don’t worry about Mikayla burning out on basketball.”
Aumer, who began playing basketball as a third grader, said her passion for the sport blossomed in eighth grade, when she first attended Verve to improve her game.
“My shot needed a lot of work,” Aumer said. “And my ball-handling needed some work, too.”
But the one thing that did not need any work was her faith that hard work would help her improve.
“I believed I could reach these goals,” she said. “My parents and grandparents were very supporting and loving, and I surrounded myself with people who believed I could reach these goals.”
The hard work paid off, as she played on the Cambridge-Isanti varsity as a freshman, then claimed a spot in the starting lineup as a sophomore. Last year she averaged 16.5 points per game as well as 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals to help the Bluejackets claim the Class 4A Section 7 title and advance to the state tournament.
“Last year gave me a chance to see what it is like competing at that higher level,” Aumer said. “It showed me what I needed to work on. It was an eye-opener for me.”
This season she is the team’s only returning starter, so her role has grown dramatically. And so have her numbers, as she averages 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
But improving her numbers from a year ago was not Aumer’s focus.
“One of the things I focused on was getting comfortable playing with new teammates,” she said. “There’s also a bigger role in terms of leadership. Knowing the team had graduated, that was one of the things I prepared for this summer.”
Ledahl has noticed Aumer’s willingness to shoulder the burden of leadership.
“We had leaders last year, people who controlled the court during games and practices, so she wasn’t asked to do that,” he said. “She just flowed into that role of leadership very naturally this year. I didn’t have to pull that out of her; she just realized it was what the team needed, and stepped up to fill those roles.”
Aumer said she still works on ball-handling and shooting every day, but much of her current focus is on improving her mental game.
“Recently we’ve worked on growing my toughness, growing my consistency on and off the court,” she said. “If I’m doing chores at home, or my conditioning, I’ve got to do those things every day.”
Aumer wanted to thank her parents, James and Jennifer Aumer, for their role in her development.
“They have always supported me,” Mikayla Aumer said. “If they could sacrifice the world for me, they would. They drive me wherever I need to do and do whatever it takes to help me achieve my dreams. And I thank God, because nothing would be possible and I wouldn’t be where I am without Him.”
She also thanked her trainer at Verve Basketball Academy, Damien Lolar.
“Through this whole process, he has told me I can achieve my goals if I keep working for them,” Aumer said. “If I have a question, or something I need to work on, he helps me work through it. He’s my mentor.
“And I want to thank Robie Tensaie – he’s my ‘older brother.’ When I first starting training with Damien, Robie always was there. He spent time helping me with shooting and with a lot of things in the process.”
Ledahl said the main person Aumer should thank for her development is, well, herself for giving the effort to improve.
“Mikayla is where she’s at because of all the work she put in,” Ledahl said. “She was not always the best player in her age group, but she has put in the work. She’s a well-rounded player, and she’s hungry to be good at everything. She’s motivated to grow her entire game.”
Don’t expect that motivation to ever wane.
“There are days where you don’t want to work out,” Aumer admitted. “But you have to fall in love with the process if you want to reach extremely high goals. You have to fall in love with the details. You have to push through the mental wall.
“If things get tough, I remember I’ve got to do whatever it takes to fulfill my dreams and reach my goals.”
