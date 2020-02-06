Everyone should celebrate Valentine’s Day. It’s not just a day for couples, but a great time to show love and affection to family and friends. However, for senior citizens, it can serve as a sad reminder about a loved one who has passed away.
If you have someone in your life who you suspect will be feeling lonely and sad on Valentine’s Day, you can help to comfort them. Remind them of the many others who love them. Maybe sit down with them and help them fondly reminisce about the love of their life. If they had a Valentine’s Day tradition with their loved one, such as visiting a favorite place, or receiving a special candy, ask if they would like to continue this tradition with friends or family.
SAC’s Friendship Café is having a Valentine’s Day Party on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is the perfect time to take out a special friend, spouse, or to treat yourself! We will be serving chicken kiev with rice pilaf, green salad with poppy seed dressing, candied carrots, homemade bread, Boston cream pie, and red, fruity punch. There will be special Valentine treats for all! The cost is $8.50 plus tax. Be sure to join us for these festivities!
I recently read this Valentine message on a greeting card, and wanted to share it with all of you:
Friends are the people without whom life will never be the same. They don’t break up with you for silly reasons, nor do they throw silly tantrums. They don’t expect gifts all the time, nor are they fearful of commitment. They just love you unconditionally. Happy Valentine’s Day dear friend!
Happy Valentine’s Day, friends! It is the perfect time to shower love on the important people in your life.
Weekly Activities
Friday, Feb. 7
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Feb. 10
Goulash.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Blood Pressure Check.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Baked Chicken/Baked Potatoes.
• 10 a.m. - Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Stitch & Knit.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
• 1 p.m. - Medicare 101.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
French Philly Sandwich/Cheesy Peasey Salad.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Valentine’s Luncheon.
Chicken Kiev.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 9:15 a.m. - Memory Cafe.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.