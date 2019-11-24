It’s Thanksgiving time again! Millions of people are preparing themselves for turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, candied yams and numerous desserts. The meal stems from that eaten by the Pilgrims at the first Thanksgiving.
So why do we celebrate Thanksgiving? President Lincoln was the first president to make the holiday a national observance. But many northern states celebrated periods of fasting and feasts meant to give thanks to God for having surmounted hardships. Our modern holiday is modeled after the harvest feast held by the Pilgrims in 1621, which was not considered a religious Thanksgiving. It was attended by members of the Wampanoag tribe, who came bearing most of the food. Like most Native American tribes, they had their own longstanding tradition of harvest celebrations. In fact, there was so much food that the revelry lasted for three days. So, sitting down to a big plate of leftovers on the Saturday after Turkey Day isn’t overkill—its tradition.
Thanksgiving is a day to gather with loved ones, give thanks for many blessings, and of course, eat. As wonderful as Thanksgiving can be, we all know it can be exhausting and overwhelming. That is why it is a good idea to make sure you enjoy the holiday on your terms.
Take some time for yourself before time with family. Another important part of the day is to remember loved ones who have passed. Thanksgiving can be bittersweet when beloved family members or friends are missing from the gathering. A nice way to honor their memory is with a prayer of thanks.
It can be hard to justify making a huge Thanksgiving meal when you are alone or if it is just two of you, but that doesn’t mean it has to be any less special or even less of a treat. Embrace the opportunity!
SAC’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will be celebrating Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 27. We will be serving a homemade turkey dinner with all the trimmings during our lunch period. We hope you can join us! Happy Thanksgiving!!
Weekly events:
Monday, Nov. 25
Monterey Chicken.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Chili Mac Casserole.
• 10 a.m. - Adult Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Knit & Stitch.
• 12 p.m. - “Hand and Foot” Cards.
• 12 p.m. - Legal Aid.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Turkey Dinner.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
Thursday, Nov. 28 - Closed. Happy Thanksgiving!
Upcoming events:
• Tuesday, Nov. 26: History Theater in St. Paul presents Beyond the Rainbow. We will leave at 10 a.m. and eat prior to the play. Ticket cost is $25 and transportation is $15. All tickets are sold.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11: Holy Rocka Rollaz Christmas Show. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!” “Jingle Bell Rock!” “Santa Baby!” “Run Rudolph Run!” And many more classic Christmas songs delivered live by Minnesota’s own 50s rock ‘n’ row trio, The Holy Rocka Rollaz! This is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. We will leave at 11:15 a.m. and eat lunch before the performance. Cost is $30 for ticket and $15 for transportation. Tickets are still available, so call us at 763-689-6555 to reserve your seat.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
