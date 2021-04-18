Sit back and chill out on April 16 for National Stress Awareness Day. This year National Stress Awareness Day falls on Friday so I would like to suggest spending the entire weekend relaxing and destressing from an especially stressful 2020. Taking a breath once in a while is the best thing you can do for your overall health.
Stress is often felt in a tightening of the muscles, increased blood pressure, headaches, dizziness, and dry mouth. And severe stress has a direct correlation with heart disease, depression, and a general lowering of the immune system which, in turn, opens the body up to many other diseases.
The cure? For some, it only takes a timely reminder to breath, have a laugh, and relax. For others it requires a serious, daily affirmation that stress won’t get the better of them. Stress will always be a part of our lives so it’s even more important to keep in mind the various ways to cope. Start to destress with these ideas:
Treat yourself. Junk food isn’t often recommended but make a special dessert with immune-boosting berries. Even chocolate has its health benefits consumed in moderation.
Exercise. We hear it all the time, because it works! It’s amazing how physical movement can change your mental perspective.
Meditate. Simply taking time to breath and to collect your thoughts before a hectic day can often lead to increased energy and stamina.
Pet your dog. Or it may be a cat, a parakeet, or any other pet. Science shows that the unconditional love that pets freely give helps us to destress and has powerful effects on lowering our blood pressure.
Laugh. It’s true what they say about laughter being the best medicine. Collapse on the couch and take time out to watch your favorite TV sitcom or stream a classic Hollywood comedy to end the day.
So sit back, chill out and enjoy the day dedicated solely to destressing!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, April 19: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce.
Tuesday, April 20: Chicken Salad w/Grapes.
Wednesday, April 21: Jambalaya w/Cornbread.
Thursday, April 22: Meatloaf w/Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
