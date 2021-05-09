President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation on May 9, 1914, declaring the second Sunday of May “a public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country.” This year Mother’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, May 9.
Mother, mama, mommy, or just plain mom, are only a few names for that special person in your life that helped raise you, support you through the good times and the bad, and love you unconditionally. A mom can come in all shapes and sizes and even genders, the list is never ending. There is the biological mother, the foster mother, the step-mother, the single mother, the single father, the grandparent, and so much more. But there is no best mom, there is no cookie cutter diagram of what a mother should be.
Your mother could be the person who cooked your meals and proudly set the table with healthy options such as the roast that took six hours to make, the potatoes, carrots and maybe even the homemade bread. Or the person wearing yoga pants and a holey sweatshirt to pick you up from school and run you through the drive-thru, singing at the top of her lungs. Your mother may be a lot like you or completely different, but it doesn’t matter. What matters is this person is a loving human, working hard to find the right balance to make sure her child is equipped with the knowledge, skills and abilities to make it as a decent and competent human being.
I have been surrounded by amazing mothers in my lifetime, from my grandmas, to my mom and my aunts, my sisters, my friends, and now my nieces. They are not amazing moms by being perfect, they are amazing moms by being real. They live the type of life that teaches by example, with kindness and compassion. We learn from each other and we lean on each other. For me, I love being a mom, it has been the hardest, the funnest, and the most rewarding thing I will ever do. We’ll talk about the debt in another article. Just kidding!
Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom and to all of you amazing moms out there.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, May 6: Philly Beef Sandwich.
Friday, May 7: Center closed.
Monday, May 10: Mock Chow Mein.
Tuesday, May 11: Chicken Parmesan.
Wednesday, May 12: Ham & Cheese Sliders w/Potato Salad.
Thursday, May 13: Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.