Live theatre is back, live and in person. Centerstage Productions, of Princeton, in collaboration with New Hope Community Church, Isanti, is thrilled to bring to the performance stage, “Happy Hollandaise!” a Christmas Holiday stage comedy! Come spend an evening with us. Laughs are guaranteed.
Although the name of this show is not a common one, you will surely recognize the cast and crew. They are local community members, who have been performing theatre shows together for many years. They are deep into rehearsals and ready to bring joy and laughter to your Christmas holiday season with this show.
Performances for “Happy Hollandaise!” will be at New Hope Community Church, 114 Dahlin Ave. NE, Isanti on Dec. 10 and 11 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 12 at 2 pm. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com, and will also be available at the door. There is limited seating, so be sure to purchase your tickets early. Questions can be directed to Viva Anderson, 763-267-1337 or emailed to centerstageproductionsmn@gmail.com.
The show goes like this:
All Claire Finley (Susan Hupfer) wants is the perfect Christmas. She’s hired the celebrated gourmet chef Vilma Hasenpfeffer (Pam Hochhalter) to prepare her famous Hasenpfeffer Hollandaise Sauce for her dinner guests — the new vicar (Peter Lendway) and his very pregnant wife, Mary (Ashley Shogren).
Unfortunately, however, the chef is late, the guests are early and there are burglars (Jillian Edblad and Amber Jorgenson) loose in the neighborhood, who are being chased down by Inspector Abernathy (Nicholas Kase). To top it all off, Claire’s father (Tom Kase) has been hit on the head (with the crèche, no less!) and thinks he’s the leading man in all of the West End theatre productions of the last 30 years!
With the help of her quirky brother George (Jeff Edblad), Claire tries to keep everything together as it continues to unravel in this sidesplitting British farce reminiscent of Arsenic and Old Lace. But once the mayhem dies down and the mixed-up identities unscramble, the true Christmas spirit shines bright in a surprise ending, which involves transformation, forgiveness, and a beautiful new beginning.
Cast and Production Crew
Claire Finley, impulsive and manipulative: Susan Hupfer
George Finley, Claire’s brother: Jeff Edblad
Philip Finley, Claire and George’s eccentric father: Tom Kase
Monika Finley, George’s Daughter: Grace Becklin
Vilma Hasenpfeffer, Renowned German Gourmet: Pam Hochhalter
Loretta “Larry” Finch, The Lone Wolf Burglar: Jillian Edblad
Irene Quigley, “Larry’s” apprentice: Amber Jorgenson
Father William Abbot, the new vicar: Peter Lendway
Mary Abbott, Father Abbot’s wife: Ashley Shogren
Inspector Archie Abernathy: Nicholas Kase
Director/Producer: Viva Anderson, Centerstage Productions
Scenic Design/Master Builder: Tim Anderson, Centerstage Productions
Scenic Assistants: Keith Bredeson, Peter Lendway
Costume Design: Christine Quist
Costume Assistant: Becka Jo Bredeson
Tech Director: Chuck Vrchota
