This week we celebrate America’s independence. The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4—has been a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. This year the Fourth of July is on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
From 1776 to the present day, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts, to more casual family gatherings and barbeques. Although some traditions have been canceled or changed due to COVID-19, there are still ways for all of us to celebrate the holiday. We can still enjoy a lively barbeque with family/friends or see live fireworks in the evening. Cambridge will be having their usual July 4 fireworks display from the Isanti County Fairgrounds. And what better way to celebrate America’s independence than by displaying the American flag in front of your home.
There are numerous ways to make these festive outings senior-friendly. Limit your direct sun exposure and enjoy your favorite beverage to stay hydrated. Standing is tiring, so make sure you always have a comfortable seat that supports your back. If watching fireworks outside, bring a light jacket or blanket to keep warm. Many older adults are not able to go out, but would still enjoy participating in celebrations. A great way to enjoy the 4th of July is to bring the festivities to them. Throw a backyard barbeque at their house, have a patriotic sing-a long, play card games, or watch a great movie classic with a patriotic theme.
We want to wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July! Be safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $6.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Thursday, July 2: Taco Lasagna with Nacho Cheese Chips.
Friday, July 3: Center closed.
Monday, July 6: Ham Boiled Dinner.
Tuesday, July 7: Chicken Wild Rice Soup/Grilled Cheese Sandwich.
Wednesday, July 8: Sloppy Joes & Baked Beans.
Thursday, July 9: Meatloaf/Potatoes.
Friday, July 10: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, July 6 through Thursday, July 9 for $25. On Thursday, July 9, we will deliver a frozen soup, bread, and dessert for your Friday meal. Please call on Sunday, July 5, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
