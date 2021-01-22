We are more alike than we are different. As humans, we all want to be happy; but did you know that happiness is a choice?
Indeed, last year was tough on us. But really, it seems that the older we get, the more challenges we face. For me, it’s things like my dad’s stroke, a stressful job, family disagreements, worrying about my mom, my baby’s future, the health of the planet, etc...
Luckily, I have become acquainted with books and research by people like Shawn Achor, Michelle Gielan, the Dalai Lama, Desmond Tutu, and Gabrielle Bernstein. I found proof in their work that I could find happiness even when the circumstances weren’t perfect. Through daily work, much like exercising, I have been able to find a deep-rooted sense of happiness and joy.
Over the upcoming months, this series of brief articles will provide you with useful information to help you feel better—yes, even in difficult times. Over time, I will cover why happiness is so important and identify many small actions you can take to become happier.
When I say happiness, I’m not talking about that feeling you get when you have achieved a goal or purchase something you have been saving for. If happiness were really on the other side of those things, then we would never quite get there because it’s a moving target. Happiness, based on my favorite definition, is the joy we feel moving towards our potential. I love this because it is saying that it is about the journey- not the destination.
Here’s some excellent news: Happiness is a choice! Scientific research proves that only 10% of our happiness is based on life circumstances, 50% is genetic- this would be your baseline happiness, and 40% is our behavior or how we process and react to the world around us.
Here’s is it works:
We start with our baseline happiness (genetic happiness). When something happens or changes, like your marriage fails or you get a new job, you feel happy or sad (circumstantial)- but only for a short time. Research supports the theory that whether something fantastic or terrible happens, our happiness levels will revert to the baseline in a short period. Based on the evidence, whether you were born “happy” or “unhappy,” there is an opportunity to control the other 40% of what makes up your happiness. It is about learning how to cultivate the mindset and behaviors proven to fuel fulfillment and happiness- let’s call it the habits of a happy person.
Here’s a fun activity to kick off this series. Take this short survey developed by Sonja Lyubomirsky, positive phycologist and author, to gauge your current level of happiness – this will help you identify your happiness baseline/set point.
Subjective happiness scale: 1-7 most appropriate in describing yourself.
1. In general, I describe myself as (1) not very happy person OR a (7) very happy person.
2. Some people are very happy. They enjoy life regardless of what is going on- getting the most out of everything. To what extent does this characterization sound like you? On a scale of 1-7 (1 does not sound like me at all, 7 a great deal).
3. Some people are generally not very happy; although they are not depressed, they never seem as happy as they might be. (1- sound like me, 7 does not sound like me at all).
4. In general, I consider myself a not very happy person (1) or a very happy person (7).
To calculate your score, add answers and divide by 4. If you are over college and your score is more than 5.6 you are happier than the average person.
What is important to remember is: No matter what your score is you can become happier!
If you are ready to get happier, join my Facebook group: The Happiness Accountability Club. I started the group to bring people together, to form a group of like-minded people who will lift each other up and encourage each other to stay committed to practicing acts of happiness. We meet monthly to talk about small actions and all things related to happiness (virtually at this time). If you don’t have Facebook but want to join, contact me at tiffany.determan@yahoo.com.
Tiffany Determan works in Isanti County and is a resident of Chisago County.
