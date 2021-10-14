The following are guidelines adopted by Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota regarding political and election letters to the editor.
All letters must include the letter writer’s name, address and phone number for verification purposes only. Letters from Isanti County and Chisago County residents will be given preference.
Letters need to be 300 words or less; however, we reserve the right to make an exception. In most cases, letters from candidates will not be accepted. The newspaper reserves the right to not publish any letter and reserves the right to edit letters. Letter writers making an accusation or claim against a candidate needs to provide verification information to support their accusation or claim. Letter writers need to identify themselves if they are part of the candidate’s campaign. No election-related or political letters are published in the edition prior to the general election.
The last edition we will print any letters for the general election will be in our Oct. 21 edition. Letters need to be received by 4 p.m. on Oct. 18 to be included in our Oct. 21 edition. No election letters will be published in our Oct. 28 edition for the general election, unless it’s from a candidate submitting a direct response to a letter printed in the prior week’s edition; however, the candidate cannot bring up any new issues or topics.
Letters can be emailed to rachel.kytonen@apgecm.com or dropped off or mailed to the County News Review, 234 S. Main St., Cambridge, MN 55008.
