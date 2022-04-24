The Cambridge Senior Activity Center was the lucky recipient of a generous donation from Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union of Cambridge. The credit union regularly gives back to the community and together they decide where these funds are needed most. As a nonprofit, the senior activity center depends on donations and we are grateful to be recognized for supporting the senior citizens of Isanti County.
The funds will be used to give away one free meal a day at the Friendship Cafe.’ Each patron of the day will be entered into a drawing and one lucky person will receive their next meal on us, using the money donated from Affinity Plus. The daily meal giveaway starts Monday, May 2 and will continue for one year.
The Friendship Cafe’ is located in City Center Mall, next to the Cambridge city offices, at 140 Buchanan St. N. Although it is located within the senior center, the cafe’ is open to all. Fresh, hot meals, are prepared every day and include a side, dessert and delicious homemade bread for only $7.
There is also homemade soup, sandwiches, and chef or taco salads. You can dine-in or grab a to-go that takes just a couple of minutes to dish up and you’ll be on your way. Hours, prices, and the weekly menu are located below. You can also check out cambridgesac.org for the monthly menu and other activities.
Thank you Affinity Plus for this donation and the opportunity for us to give back to the community with free meals. This is the second time we have been a recipient of your generosity and we are very appreciative.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, April 21: Meatloaf/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy..
Friday, April 22: Center closed.
Monday, April 25: Tater Tot Hot dish.
Tuesday, April 26: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce.
Wednesday, April 27: Pulled Pork Sandwich.
Thursday, April 28: Baked Chicken w/Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey), $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $27.50/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
