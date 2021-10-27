At North Branch Area Public Schools, we are excited about our quality partnerships with local businesses, the municipalities we serve, and the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce. NBAPS continues to be at the forefront of educational excellence by growing with our industry and civic partners!
At the most recent North Branch Area Chamber lunch, North Branch city administrator Renae Fry indicated the city is on pace to match or exceed last year’s total of 130 building permits. This is an exciting development that will benefit the community in a host of ways.
Growth in building permits creates interest in our school district. For example, last week we hosted a Patron Tour for a developer planning to build over 700 single-family homes in North Branch in the coming years. This was our first Patron Tour since March of 2020! We visited all of our sites, observed classrooms, met with students, and enjoyed a tremendous meal prepared by Pro-Start students.
It is routine for developers to reach out to school districts when making a significant investment into the growth of a community. The feedback we received was extremely positive in regards to our staff, our facilities, and most importantly, our students. It was indicated to us that they have never had such an incredible experience with a school district as they did last week.
What an amazing experience these tours provide. Our buildings look terrific, and NBAPS staff shine as they partner with students to share all the opportunities available to students of all ages.
NBAPS and our local partners are better together! What a great place to be and we only continue to rise to new heights as we grow together!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.