I am so grateful for all of the industry partners who attended North Branch Area High School’s CTE (Career and Technical Education) event last Thursday!
High school principal Coleman McDonough did a terrific job welcoming our partners from Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association, Regal Machine, Rosenbauer, Branch Manufacturing, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry and Employment and Economic Development, Wyoming Machine, the Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc., North Branch Chevrolet, Andersen Corp., city of North Branch, Pine City Technical College, Century College and Anderson and Koch Ford.
Our partners were invited to North Branch Area High School to see all of the new equipment students will have access to as a result of the bond referendum, receive a tour of the updated CTE spaces, enjoy an incredible lunch provided by Pro-Start students, and learned of the many benefits industry partners can enjoy when partnered with the high school’s CTE program.
North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) is committed to providing career pathways for students looking to enter the trades workforce, and our relationships with industry partners is key to providing students a smooth transition from school to work in these career areas. Through this work, the school, students, and companies work together to ensure students are receiving the appropriate training, and train on industry-level equipment, to be ready for the workforce as soon as they complete their K-12 education.
With the support of a grant from the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, a career navigator will be hired to help grow our partnerships by coordinating tours of local employers, classroom speakers, job shadow experiences, equipment donations, training for teachers and staff, and mentoring and scholarship programs.
There are so many benefits to staff and students benefit from this partnership, and there are advantages for industry as well! Industry partners benefit from a new energy and focus on training future talent, partnering in shaping curriculum, and providing real world applications that spark passion and purpose into students that can fill a workforce need in the future!
At NBAPS we recognize that exciting opportunities are available to students right out of high school, with a two year degree, and with a four year degree. We are determined to make sure each student has opportunities to spark their purpose and passion to accelerate into their future!
