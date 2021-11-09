Are you grieving? Or do you know someone who is?
A Surviving the Holidays seminar will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S., Cambridge.
When you are grieving a loved one’s death, the holiday season can be especially painful. The Surviving the Holidays seminar helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future.
Participants will learn:
• How to deal with the many emotions they will face during the holidays.
• What to do about traditions and other coming changes.
• Helpful tips for surviving social events.
• How to discover hope for your future.
The seminar is presented by GriefShare. For more information visit www.griefshare.org/holidays, visit www.firstbaptistcambridge.org, or call First Baptist Church at 763-689-1173.
