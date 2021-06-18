Come out to Central Park (6250 Main St.) for free concerts on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. There will be a variety of activities beginning at 6 p.m. including a bounce house, yard games, water features and chalk art! There will also be a book reading each night and a free copy of it provided to the first 50 kids, thanks to North Branch Area Community Education! Food vendors will be available on site as well.
The events start on June 22 and continue through July 27 and include the following performances: (6/22 The Dweebs; 6/29 Transit Authority; 7/13 Sweethearts Dinner Band; 7/20 The Whitesidewalls; 7/27 Next Door Down (Andy Spofford and Steve Sylvers).
For a full schedule of events and more information, visit the city’s website www.ci.north-branch.mn.us and Facebook pages. Please make sure to fill out the survey while you are there to provide info and direction on future summer music series events. In the event of inclement weather, the events will be relocated to the North Branch Area High School Auditorium.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
The city is also is very excited for other projects taking place this summer including: the development of Meadows North Park and the revamping of the Skateboard Park!
Meadows North Park is a new 5 acre park site located at 5333 399th St., near the southwest corner of 400th Street and Flink Avenue. The development of this park will provide for the only developed park in the northwest portion of the city and the first newly developed city park in over the past 10 years!
The park is planned to have a playground area including a swing set, shelter, walking paths, multi-purpose field, sport court and a parking lot. The development of the park is scheduled to be substantially completed by fall 2021. The city will be looking for volunteers to assist with a community build on the installation of the playground equipment and will be reaching out via the city’s website and Facebook pages.
The skateboard park will be also receiving a much needed facelift with new surfacing to be installed. This will provide for a much more enjoyable and safe rider experience! For more info, visit www.ci.north-branch.mn.us.
