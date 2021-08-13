Play Inc. Arts has several upcoming opportunities to experience their Gallery and Studio space which opened last March. Over the next month there are many performances as well as visual arts events planned.
Up first is a return engagement of the Tenor Quintet, The Bottomless Boys (so named because there aren’t any basses in the group). This time they are bringing an evening of “Showtunes and Sea Shanties.” This evening will feature several group numbers as well as several solos and duets including songs from well-known shows like Hamilton and the very popular shanty “Wellerman” to lesser known pieces and even previews of upcoming Play Inc Productions.
The Bottomless Boys take the stage at the Play Inc. Studio and Gallery on Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. For tickets visit www.playincarts.org. Seating is limited.
On Aug. 23, the studio is open for artists to come and work in community with other artists. The open studio nights are free events for artists to come and work independently for as long as they choose between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. The visual artists have a chance to meet again on Aug. 30 from 1:30-4 p.m. at a location to be announced for their regular Plein Air Outdoor studio to sketch and paint the landscape in front of them.
One more visual arts opportunity within the next few weeks is the Sept. 3 iCreate event. Each month Play Inc hosts an event called iCreate for community members to sign up for and learn to do an arts project. The Sept. 3 event is a Dala Horse painting in the style of Van Gogh. This particular project has been very popular in other venues by the instructor. Information for all of these events is available on the webpage.
The big event that is just around the corner is a fall performance of the four person musical Ordinary Days. Performing for three weekends in September as part of the recognition for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Ordinary Days is a unique story about four individuals struggling to connect. Although not about 9/11, one of the character’s struggles does connect with that tragic event. Music Director Shannon Shogren first heard the musical about five or six years ago and instantly said to the Play Inc. board of directors, “we are doing this show for the 20 year anniversary.”
Due to the extraordinary talent in the area, the show has actually been triple cast with a different cast of four taking on each of the three weekends. It is going to be a unique theatrical experience. With beautiful music, heartfelt relationships, and a new perspective on “ordinary” this is a show that will move you and make you laugh, in a time when we all need to feel. There are six performances each with 30 seats. Don’t miss out. Performances are at 8 p.m. Sept. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25. Play Inc has discussed that if demand is great, they would consider adding performances at 6 p.m. on the evenings listed, so buy your tickets early. For more information visit www.playincarts.org.
