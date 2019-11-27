Our high school students did an excellent job presenting William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Did you know that the text of this classic is on a 1350 Lexile Level? Students get a Lexile measure from an assessment of English language arts or reading. This could be the state test or another standardized test like NWEA’s MAP Growth. 1350L is the equivalent of 11th/12th grade text and higher. We had students from grades 7-12 who were in the play and they did a wonderful job memorizing the dialogue and putting their spin on the classic tale of love, friendship, conflict and resolutions. Congratulations to Rachel Bigelow, Jaime Holmstrom and Nick Basta for believing in our students and taking such a huge risk in putting together this play.
We are also grateful to the members of our community who contributed to the funding of our updated sound system in the High School Theater. Most cast members were able to have microphones to project their voices. We thank the members of the Rush City Education Foundation, Lions Club, Snow Bugs and others who contributed to this upgrade.
With the conclusion of our Fall Sports, we offer congratulations to our bowling team (Coached by Holly Schellbach), Cross Country (Mike Vaughan and James Monson), Football (Joe Lattimore, Mike O’Donnell, Brody Bakken, Nicholas Oeltjen, Paul Kirby, Matt Morgan and Jeremiah Friday), Volleyball (Eric Telander, Erika Matzke-Stoltz, Charlotte Thill, McKenna Grams and Trisha Bengston).
We look forward to basketball, gymnastics, hockey and wrestling as we move into our winter sports. We are grateful for a school community that charges little to no athletic fees. We surely do appreciate the opportunities for our students to participate in the activities that we offer.
Within the next few weeks, we hope to begin offering extra opportunities in our elementary school. This will include art, Legos and other clubs. We look forward to our students taking advantage of all of the opportunities offered.
