Navigating this temporary COVID-19 landscape has presented a wide variety of challenges for educators. Of particular concern has been how best to honor the Class of 2020 while also adhering to the pandemic guidelines from the state.
While many school districts announced plans several weeks ago, North Branch Area Public Schools chose to wait. We did this for one simple reason: the guidelines and overall response to the pandemic has continued to change on an almost daily basis. Trying to figure out what will and will not be allowed has been like trying to hold onto a writhing Northern Pike.
On May 13 NBAPS announced a remote graduation ceremony after receiving assurances from the state that the guidelines for large gatherings would not change. Moreover, the state could not say when large gatherings would again be allowed. Without knowing when guidelines may change, and with graduates actively preparing for bright futures, delaying graduation without any idea if the school district would be able to offer a more traditional ceremony in the near future would not be fair to graduates.
Since the remote graduation announcement, high school leadership has worked with graduating seniors on the student council, and in collaboration with the school board and district leadership, has tried to be flexible and find ways to honor graduates without running afoul of guidelines.
One request brought to the school district by several graduates, family members, and community members has been to find a way for seniors to walk across a stage in cap and gown and receive their diploma. Last Friday, the high school announced an opportunity for graduates to do just that!
On June 3 and 4, graduates will have the opportunity to hear their name announced, walk across the graduation stage in cap and gown, receive their diploma, and have the moment captured by a professional photographer. A very limited number of family members will be allowed to attend. Stage walks will be by appointment only and social distancing must be practiced. Staff will be present to ensure surfaces like door frames and handrails are sanitized between appointments. Photographs of the event will be offered to families free of charge.
All of us at NBAPS are grateful for the students who have worked with the high school, along with the school board, staff, and community members to provide this opportunity to graduating seniors.
