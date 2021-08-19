Governor Tim Walz has recognized 14 recent construction projects for “excellence in recycling” and a commitment to sustainability for using shredded, recycled tires called tire derived aggregate (TDA). First State Tire Recycling, an Isanti business, produced the TDA for these projects located around the state.
Monte Niemi, CEO of First State Tire Recycling, is presenting certificates of recognition from the governor at meetings around the state to honor partner efforts and provide public education about the benefits of TDA.
According to Niemi, TDA solves a variety of civil engineering problems.
“Tire-derived aggregate acts as a stormwater filtration system, protecting local water bodies by capturing pollutants carried overland by rain and melting snow,” Niemi said. “Because it’s lighter weight than many soils, TDA reduces the load on walls or other structures, preventing collapses. It also stabilizes poor soils that wouldn’t support infrastructure like bridges or road embankments,” Niemi said.
The state of Minnesota encourages the use of tire-derived products in accordance with its published guidance. The appropriate use of TDA is considered a best management practice.
Stantech engineer Jeremy Mathiasen, project manager for the installation of a new stormwater system at Paynesville High School, says TDA was the right choice for this recognized project for several reasons.
Mathiasen says TDA has a high void space with lots of room for water. The material is lightweight. It compacts well. It serves multiple purposes and meets multiple civil engineering needs.
In Fillmore County, tire-derived aggregate was used to improve road conditions on a segment of County State Aid Highway 5.
According to Fillmore County Commissioner Duane Bakke, “We have struggled with this short section of road for 20 years and have spent a lot of dollars on at least two former projects in an attempt to control the underlying dirt slide that causes the blacktop to break up and the roadway to be a driving hazard,” Commissioner Bakke said. “The idea of using tire-derived aggregate to stabilize the area is hopefully the final solution.”
Recently the Depot on the Main apartment complex in Zimmerman used TDA for an underground stormwater system. This design saved valuable onsite real estate and put the equivalent of 84,000 shredded tires to use in the engineering design.
Recycling tires for engineering benefits prevents them from becoming a waste product, according to Niemi. Conservative estimates show that Minnesotans discard about 4.75 million tires per year. Laid end-to-end, these tires would cover the entire border of the State of Minnesota, and then some. According to Niemi, First State Tire Recycling puts about 2.75 million of those tires back-to-work by re-using them for beneficial purposes.
To learn more about recycling tires or the use of tire-derived aggregate visit www.firststatetire.com.
