Dear Editor:

Governor Walz: You made the three of us proud of our Minnesota heritage yesterday during your State of the State address.

Your words were a precise fit for the situation we Minnesotans find ourselves in during these perilous times.

It was one of the finest speeches we ever heard. We’re so glad you were elected to be our governor. Thank you for your no-nonsense leadership. God bless you and all of us!

Jeffrey and Carolyn Burnoski

Barb Burrington

North Branch

