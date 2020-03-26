We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Working out, spending time on fitness machines, or participating in group workout classes or one-on-one training is a big part of many people’s daily routines, but as the community faces the COVID-19 pandemic, places like gyms and fitness centers are being told to close their doors, with no mention of when they may reopen.
“I closed the gym on Tuesday, March 17, per the government mandate,” said Cambridge and Isanti Snap Fitness owner Heidi Lietha. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do professionally. I realize that I have to do my part to slow the spread of COVID-19, but I miss working for the members so much. This has been one of the hardest times for me professionally ever. One of the main reasons I enjoy owning my own business is that I am largely in control of my own success. Sitting back and having no control and not knowing what is coming next feels terrible.”
Lietha has been in business for 13 years and not only owns the Cambridge and Isanti locations, but Milaca and Clearwater as well. Each location has a 24/7 gym, strength training and cardiovascular equipment, classes — both live and fitness-on-demand video workouts or personal training — and are looking forward to bringing in heart-rate technology.
Emma Sullivan, owner of FIT- Focused, Inspired, Training in Braham, is also struggling with the closure of her fitness center.
“I’ve been working as a personal trainer at other gyms and businesses for 12 years and opened FIT six years ago. We provide group fitness classes, yoga, one-on-one personal training, nutrition counseling, and Reiki,” Sullivan said. She noted all of the services are suspended for the time being.
Tina Brown, owner of Total Fitness in Cambridge, has also felt the sting of closing her doors, and after seven years as a personal trainer, three as owner, she’s desperately trying to stay connected with members.
“Total Fitness is not doing any classes or personal training or boot camp currently due to the governor’s mandated shut down. However, we are continuing to be in contact with our members by providing daily workouts. We post those on our Facebook page and ask people to take a picture of them doing the workout, or post their own workout. I’m doing a drawing every day and whoever posted a picture gets a free gift,” Brown said. “We are also looking at doing livestreaming of classes. So our members can jump online and physically see us doing the classes. I’m hoping to get that launched in the next day or two. That would be for our current members that are paying for their membership.”
Gyms and fitness centers are the livelihood of local owners
For Lietha, closing the doors meant obvious financial repercussions for both her, as well as her employees.
“I think the obvious repercussion is financial. I intend to waive dues if we aren’t going to be able to open back up for workouts, which is the right thing to do,” Lietha said. “We are going to give the members the opt-in to billing to ease the pain but it will not be required.”
For Sullivan, the decision to stop recurring payments has affected her income, and not knowing when fitness centers will be given the go-ahead to reopen has added to the stress.
“I no longer have any of that income coming in. I stopped all of my members’ recurring payments and stopped payment on a few checks that had come in for services that were not completed,” Sullivan said. “Of course, there’s the financial part. That’s huge. There are so many struggles — human interaction, the stress relief of exercise, doing what I enjoy, helping others. It’s a struggle to find normalcy without this job that I’ve done for the last 12 years.”
For Sullivan, it’s more than just a business, it’s friendship, community and relationships.
“My members are more like friends. Most of them have been coming to these classes for years, some attending for the whole time I’ve been open. We know each others’ lives — our kids’ names, pets, vacation plans, goals and issues,” Sullivan said. “We chat freely before, during and after each class and have forged wonderful relationships. We were each others’ cheerleaders and confidants. That’s what I think we all miss the most, those intense relationships with incredible people.”
For owners the unknown days, weeks and maybe months ahead are a struggle, and the uncertainty is weighing on them.
“Please be kind to small business owners. I know that I am not alone in feeling that way. I really miss my members terribly and being there for them. Again, a sentiment they, most small business owners, share with me,” Lietha said. “I envision one of the biggest hurdles we will be making people feel comfortable to get back out of their homes, but I also think for a business like mine most people are going to be pretty anxious to be back at the gym.”
Fitness and working out are a way of life for many
“For me personally I’m a huge people person, so I’m feeling a little lost without my purpose of making the rounds to the gyms, seeing my staff and members, and meeting and setting up new members,” Lietha said.
For local owners and instructors, while the closures have been hard, the focus is on their clients and encouraging staying active and not getting too far off track.
“I’m trying to stay in contact with my members via email and Facebook. Due to the government mandate we cannot service our members at the gym at all. You can now access our fitness on-demand service for free while we are shut down. I am also pushing out at-home workouts via my Facebook pages for everyone, not just members,” Lietha said.
For Sullivan, the idea of working out alone is a struggle, even for her.
“I really don’t like working out alone. I need my members to motivate me as much as they need my motivation. The videos help us both. They give me a reason to workout and a chance to connect with my members and clients. I’ve received so many encouraging comments and messages. Some of my clients have sent me photos of them working out to my videos, I love it,” Sullivan said.
The ability to offer tips and workout alternatives to members is important for Brown and the personal trainers at Total Fitness.
“Our members and community have been very supportive of Total Fitness. Very few have terminated their membership. I want to give them the best benefit and to keep them as a member but also give them workouts that they can do so they can continue their healthy lifestyle. We are offering recipes and nutritional guidelines also — posting all of that on our Facebook page. The trainers are staying in touch with members to see if they need any help or guidance with workouts. We want to try to guide as much as we can,” Brown said. “Total Fitness will definitely reopen once the mandate is released, but until then we will be creative but continue to offer our services. We encourage everyone to get outside as much as they can. It’s interesting, some of the comments that we get back or how much they miss the physical contact of the other members through the classes. We experimented on streaming a class and a couple of people said how much they enjoy just seeing familiar faces.”
“This has been a challenge and a struggle, but it all has also been a learning opportunity for all of us. It’s finding new ways to stay connected with each other, and new ways for us to stay active, integrated and connected with each other,” Brown added.
For more information on Snap Fitness, and to receive updates on the current situation, follow Snap Fitness (Cambridge, MN) or Snap Fitness (Isanti, MN) on Facebook.
For more information on FIT- Focused, Inspired, Training, follow Fit : focused inspired training on Facebook.
For more information on Total Fitness follow Total Fitness Inc on Facebook, or visit www.mnpersonaltraining.com.
Advice from the experts, don’t slow down, don’t forget goals
Create a routine that works and stick with it. “I have to exercise first thing in the morning or I’ll never do it. There are always things that come up later in the day to distract me. Find your routine. You don’t have to do
exercises that turn you into a sweaty mess to benefit psychologically and physically. Do something, anything” -
FIT- Focused, Inspired, Training owner Emma Sullivan
Explore other options. “Do not give up completely on staying active. It’s always good to find an ‘out of the gym’ option that you like anyway, so now would be a good time to try something new.” -
Snap Fitness Cambridge & Isanti owner Heidi Lietha
