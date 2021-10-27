glass etching

A glass etching event will be held from  for 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Cambridge Public Library.

Enjoy beverages in style with drinking glasses designed by you. Learn to master the fun technique of glass etching at the Cambridge Public Library. Each attendee will create two customized glasses, each with a different design (Minnesota Nice and Book Nerd).

This event is set for Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Cambridge Public Library. It is recommended for ages 18 and up, and registration is required on the Events Calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library and Play Inc. Arts.

The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more information, visit ecrlib.org.

