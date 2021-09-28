The Friends of the Isanti Area Library (FIAL) is having a gigantic Romance Novel Sale featuring over 1,000 paperback books.
If you enjoy Romance Novels, you will love the selection and the price. Books are 5¢ each, or 25 for $1.! Stop by Thursday, Sept. 30, or Friday, Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The final sale day will be Saturday, Oct. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plan to stop by and browse the huge selection at 110 Northwest Second Ave., Isanti (across from Faith Lutheran Church).
Profits from the sale are used by FIAL to help support the ECRL Outreach Site and its programs, as well as to promote literacy in the Isanti area.
Do you order from Amazon.com? A percentage of your purchases on Amazon will be donated to the Isanti Friends group when you log in at smile.amazon.com to make your Amazon purchases. Simply enter “Friends of the Isanti Area Library Inc” when selecting your charity choice. There is no cost to you!
The public is welcome to attend fun, informative planning meetings. FIAL is actively seeking volunteers for its Gigantic Romance Novel Sale and its annual Used Book Sale (Oct. 22-23). For more information, visit www.IsantiLibrary.org or contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
