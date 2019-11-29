The unofficial start of the holiday shopping is upon us, Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Where did the whole “Black Friday” originate?
According to researchers, “Black Friday” dates back to the mid-1960s in Philadelphia. The Friday after Thanksgiving was between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy football game played in Philadelphia on the following Saturday. The city was always bustling with activity on that day. This was great for retailers, but a huge pain for police officers and cab drivers. So, they began referring to this day as “Black Friday” to reflect how irritating it was.
According to Snopes.com, Black Friday is one of the top days of the year for retail, but it is the days immediately before Christmas—when procrastinators finally get shopping—that stores make the serious loot. Black Friday may, however, be the busiest day of the year in terms of customer traffic.
Shoppers can get pretty crazy on this day. One of the most tragic Black Friday incidents happened in 2008 at the Wal-Mart on Long Island, New York. A seasonal employee was killed after a crowd of hundreds waiting outside knocked him down and stampeded over him after the doors opened at 5 a.m.
To shop or not to shop on Black Friday? The answer depends on your tolerance for crowds, self-restraint, and money in the bank. There are smarter ways people—especially seniors—can shop on Black Friday that do not require waiting in long lines. The best way to avoid the crowds is to go shopping when they are not around. Why even go to the store when you can buy gifts from the comfort of your home? Although many seniors may not feel tech savvy enough for online shopping, there is no need to fear. The online experience could not be easier and more efficient nowadays!
Weekly events
Friday, Nov. 29
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Dec. 2
Oven Chow Mein.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Cheeseburger Lasagna.
• 10 a.m. - Adult Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Knit & Stitch.
• 12 p.m. “Hand and Foot” Cards.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Meatloaf/Mashed Potatoes.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
• 1 p.m.- Genealogy.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Chicken Wild Rice Soup/Grilled Sandwich.
• 9:30 a.m. - Wellness Walking.
• 10:15 a.m. - Bunco.
• 12 p.m. - “500” Cards.
Upcoming events
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 Holy Rocka Rollaz Christmas Show. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!” “Jingle Bell Rock!” “Santa Baby!” “Run Rudolph Run!” And many more classic Christmas songs delivered live by Minnesota’s own 50s rock ‘n’ row trio, The Holy Rocka Rollaz. This is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. We will leave at 11:15 a.m. and eat lunch before the performance. Cost is $30 for ticket and $15 for transportation. Tickets are still available, so call us at 763-689-6555 to reserve your seat.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
