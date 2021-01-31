Anyone else feeling tired? I think most of us would agree there’s nothing like a good nap on a cold, winter day. Truth is, we do feel more tired in the winter and it’s mainly associated with the amount of light we are exposed to. Lower light intensity means it’s time for bed, sending a signal to the brain that it should start preparing the body for sleep. So what can you do in the winter to improve your sleep quality? Here’s a few suggestions that can make a difference.
Optimize your bedroom environment. Think dark, cool, and quiet - The best temperature seems to be around 70 degrees, and keep noise and light diminished. Make sure your bedroom is a quiet, relaxing, clean and enjoyable place.
Take a relaxing bath or shower - Studies indicate that this can help improve overall sleep quality and help people – especially older adults – fall asleep faster. And if you don’t want to take a full bath at night, just soaking your feet in hot water can help you relax.
Go for a walk - Going for a walk outdoors to get natural light every day, even if it’s rainy and foggy, can help ensure a good night’s sleep. And a little exercise is one of the best science-backed ways to improve sleep.
Watch the booze - Though in the short term alcohol behaves like a sedative, your quality of sleep is disrupted. It leaves us a bit more irritable and not as productive and alert. So it’s all about being moderate.
Sleep is one of the most important factors in our overall health. It is linked to our energy level, brain function, emotional health, weight maintenance, insulin function, immunity and heart health. That’s about everything so get your zzzz’s tonight!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Feb. 1: Spaghetti w/Meatballs.
Tuesday, Feb. 2: Creamy Chicken Breast over Rice.
Wednesday, Feb. 3: Salisbury Steak w/Mashed Potatoes.
Thursday, Feb. 4: BBQ Pork Sandwich.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10: a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal
You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week, 763-689-6555.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
