Get personalized letters from Santa mailed to your loved ones, young and old … Cost per letter will be a $3.50 donation to the Braham Girl Scouts for their annual toy drive.

Items needed to complete letter are as follows:

• Child/person’s name and age.

• Your name or relationship to child.

• Activity child likes.

• Gift child wants or is getting.

• Child’s hometown.

• Name and full address of where letter will be sent.

All donations will go to the Braham Girl Scouts “Season of Giving – Toy Drive.”

Please mail all info to: Girl Scouts, 400 Circle Drive, Braham, MN, 55006.

Call Santa’s helper if you have any questions at 320-396-3628. Deadline to receive letters will be Dec. 17. All letters will be mailed by Dec. 19.

