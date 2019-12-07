Get personalized letters from Santa mailed to your loved ones, young and old … Cost per letter will be a $3.50 donation to the Braham Girl Scouts for their annual toy drive.
Items needed to complete letter are as follows:
• Child/person’s name and age.
• Your name or relationship to child.
• Activity child likes.
• Gift child wants or is getting.
• Child’s hometown.
• Name and full address of where letter will be sent.
All donations will go to the Braham Girl Scouts “Season of Giving – Toy Drive.”
Please mail all info to: Girl Scouts, 400 Circle Drive, Braham, MN, 55006.
Call Santa’s helper if you have any questions at 320-396-3628. Deadline to receive letters will be Dec. 17. All letters will be mailed by Dec. 19.
