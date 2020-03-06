Kids and teens who enjoy poetry or who are curious about how to write poetry are encouraged to attend special workshops in preparation of the annual poetry contest at East Central Regional Library-North Branch in April.
The Teen Poetry Workshop on Monday, March 9, from 2-3 p.m., will include a discussion on what poetry is and the common elements of this writing form. The program will last 45 minutes with time for free writing at the end. Recommended for teens in grades 6-12. No registration necessary. Pizza and snacks provided.
The Kids Poetry Workshop on Monday, March 9, from 4-4:30 p.m., will feature a similar agenda as the teen workshop. Recommended for kids in grades 3-5. No registration necessary. Snacks provided.
Both workshops are sponsored by the North Branch Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
The library is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more programs and activities, visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org and follow East Central Regional Library on Facebook.
