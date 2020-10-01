Since voting is a civic duty, I felt it would be beneficial to review the voting process for the upcoming Nov. 3 General Election Day. I asked the Isanti County Auditor to write a brief article about the process. Below is his response:
As we near Election Day, some voters may have concerns about the safety of voting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, all voters have the option of absentee voting. In Minnesota, voters do not need a reason or an excuse to cast an absentee ballot.
In order to request absentee ballots, voters must first fill out an absentee ballot application. The absentee ballot applications are available through the following methods:
• Access the application online at www.co.isanti.mn.us/153/Absentee-Voting.
• Request an application via email at elections@co.isanti.mn.us.
• Request an application by phone at 763-689-1644.
Voters can return absentee ballot applications to the Isanti County Government Center at 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008. After the county receives the completed application and verifies the voter’s registration, the county mails the ballot to the voter along with a postage-paid return envelope and instructions.
Voters can also fill out an absentee ballot application and vote in-person at the Isanti County Government Center. The in-person absentee voting is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 18 and continuing through Nov. 2. The Isanti County Government Center is also open for in-person absentee voting on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Of course, voters can always cast their ballots at their normal polling place on Election Day. The polling places are open Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Isanti County’s polling places will use a variety of measures to make voting as safe as possible including wearing protective equipment, setting up glass barriers, cleaning surfaces ,and maintaining appropriate social distance.
If a voter is not registered, the voter will also need to fill out a voter registration application and provide proof of residence before casting a ballot under any of the voting methods.
If you have any questions about voting options or the election process, please contact the Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer department at 763-689-1644 or via email at elections@co.isanti.mn.us.
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Friday, Oct. 2: Center closed.
Monday, Oct. 5: Reuben casserole.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Beef chow mein.
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicken strips & jojo potatoes.
Thursday, Oct. 8: BBQ Pork Ribs.
Friday, Oct. 9: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 8, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Oct. 4, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
