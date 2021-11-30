The Garms Family will present their annual “Christmas Concert of Comfort & Joy” on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge.
The former Braham residents travel the country offering their eclectic blend of southern gospel, bluegrass, a capella and original songs. The parents and six children are skilled vocalists – from soprano to deep bass – and play over 15 instruments including guitars, piano, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, upright bass and drums.
Covid-safe seating will be available in a separate room with a live feed of the concert. There is no charge, but a freewill offering will be taken. Refreshments will be available following the concert.
For information call the church office at 763-689-3576.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.