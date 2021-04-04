The Cambridge Community Garden plans to open for the season on May 1.
Individual garden plots are now available. Seasonal rental costs are $15 for a 10 x10 foot ground plot with a limit of three plots per individual.
A limited number of raised beds plots are available at $20 for individuals that have a difficult time working at ground level. Call the Isanti County Extension Office at 763-689-8254 for more information. Registration will be completed by mail, or one can register at the garden on any Saturday in April from noon to 1 p.m. The garden is located about one-quarter mile west of the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge. Check the bulletin board on the Community Garden shed for any registration changes.
Garden plots will be rototilled and ready for early May planting. Water for the garden is provided. Tools are available, along with supplies to clean them after use. There is an 8-foot-high fence surrounding the garden to protect plants from deer browsing.
In past years, there has been a pre-season informational meeting and a pre-season workday. Neither will occur this year because of COVID concerns. Gardeners are encouraged to follow social distancing guidance and sanitation stations will be provided.
The garden is a partnership of the Isanti County Master Gardeners and the city of Cambridge. The garden is a great place to garden with friends, new and old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.