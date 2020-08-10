We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The residents of East Terrace Cooperative in Cambridge have many things in common, but one thing that stands out above all is their desire to gather and to support one another.
The East Terrace Cooperative community garden allows residents to do just that, support one another, with their efforts to grow flowers and vegetables for all to enjoy.
“Some of us have one plot, and some have two,” said resident Ruth Schoenecker. “We grow a lot of different things, just about everything. In the spring this year we grew rhubarb and now we have a lot of different vegetables.”
Schoenecker inherited her two plots two years ago and since then she’s made some changes to the plots.
“There was a clump of irises that didn’t bloom the first year, but then I separated them and they bloomed this year,” Schoenecker added.
Another resident, Shirley Karstens, had similar success with her plot, which she acquired five years ago.
“About four years ago in my plot I had one poppy, that poppy blew seeds all over and then it was full of poppies,” Karstens said.
After having her plot for a few years, Karstens passed it along to another resident who was excited to have the opportunity.
“We have 24 plots,” Schoenecker said. “Whenever one opens up, people get excited to have one. We also have community plots.”
The community plots are designated plots for growing a variety of vegetables, which then are shared with other residents within the co-op.
“We bring in whatever grows in the co-op plots and put them into a basket to share. We have zucchini, tomatoes and anything else we grow or have extra of,” said another plot owner Carol Norling.
Property manager Lisa Slepica enjoys seeing the group provide vegetables to those who don’t have plots or are unable to maintain their own plots.
“We love the fact that different seniors are getting fresh vegetables even though they can’t get out to the garden. We try to do all vegetables in the co-op plots,” Slepica said. “The garden is really beneficial to everyone involved and those who enjoy the fresh vegetables who may not have a plot of their own.”
In addition to providing food to residents, the garden provides a community and partnership between residents.
“It was a really good thing when we had the lockdown to be able to come out to the garden with other residents,” Schoenecker said. “During the pandemic we are still able to come out and visit and get together on the deck.”
“There’s just something about being able to watch your garden grow and having something to do every day that is a really good thing,” said resident Sylvia Vavra-Burton. “We are able to grow our own fresh vegetables for ourselves and for others in the co-op. Being able to spend time together and take care of our gardens is such a fun thing.”
For resident Kristie Ericsson, having a garden plot also connects to her past college education and memories from growing up.
“I studied plants in my undergraduate and graduate program,” Ericsson said. “I studied wildflowers though, so gardening is new. It wasn’t until I was 40 that I learned how to garden.”
“Our garden here is a community effort and it’s lots of fun for all of us to connect,” Ericsson added.
“It’s like a big family here, and the garden is just one more way of us working together and spending time together,” Karstens said.
The group will continue to grow throughout the season and provide to those without plots. Residents also hope to expand the plots so more people can enjoy growing their own fresh vegetables.
