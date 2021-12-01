Learn some science hacks with Mr. F and his Mad Science program at the Cambridge Library. On Monday, Dec. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m., participants will learn about everything from static electricity to friction through interactive games. And they can take home what they create!
This event is geared to kids in grades 3-8. Registration (required) is now open on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cambridge Public Library. The Cambridge Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, and can be reached at 763-689-7390. For more news and events, follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
