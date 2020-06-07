We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For Cambridge-Isanti High School 2020 graduate Zack Schroeder, graduation this year wasn’t just from high school, it was from college as well.
“Being home-schooled since seventh grade has helped me get ahead in school,” Schroeder said. “I got to work ahead in my primary subjects so that after I got to focus on my college classes and work towards my degree in business management and marketing. For the first few years I would get college credit through a program called CLEP. Once I made it to 11th grade, I was able to do PSEO at Anoka-Ramsey Community College to finish my degree.”
Schroeder was presented with his Associate of Science degree in Business from Anoka-Ramsey Community College on May 21, during the school’s drive-up ceremony.
Despite spending the last few years homeschooling, most of which was done on the road as he traveled the country with his family, Schroeder had looked forward to returning to seated classes at CIHS for his final trimester, but with COVID-19 and distance learning, that opportunity was eliminated.
“The worst thing is that this was my last trimester of my last year, and I was hoping to spend it in-person at the high school with my friends,” Schroeder said. “I flew back to Minnesota from Phoenix a few days prior to the start of third trimester. I was planning on attending public school in-person, but they quickly canceled school and my mom flew me back to Phoenix, as classes were moved online.”
Despite not being able to join his classmates for the final semester of their education, Schroeder will take with him the memories made over the years as he heads off to Texas to continue his journey.
“My best memories are hanging out with friends at the bowling alley and catching up after being gone for extended periods of time. I will miss the time you have to hang out while you are in class. Once you start working, there is a lot more obstacles to hanging out,” Schroeder said. “My plans after high school are to move to Austin, Texas, and start my career as a serial entrepreneur. I want to start and sell business as a living and create multiple streams of revenue.”
His dreams of becoming an entrepreneur stemmed from a childhood wish.
“I have always wanted to be a serial entrepreneur since I was a kid. This is why I decided on the major of business. I also enjoy the management function of business, which is why my degree focuses a lot on marketing and management,” Schroeder said. “A serial entrepreneur is someone who starts business and then builds them up and then sells them. I think it would be a great fit for me, because I love all the aspects of businesses and entrepreneurship has always been fascinating to me, I love watching ‘Shark Tank.’ All of the sales and new ideas and new companies and everything else to a business excites me and I have grown up around it; that’s why I think it is the right fit for me. COVID has not changed any of my college plans.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.