Due to the current MN COVID restrictions, inside dining at the Friendship Café will be closed through Dec. 18. The good news is, the same delicious, homemade meals will be available for takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. You are welcome to come in the café (five customers at a time are allowed), order your meal, and we will dish it up hot and fresh for you to take home and enjoy. If you prefer not to come inside, call us at 763-689-6555 to place your order, drive your car to the front door of the café and we will happily bring it out to you.
Please see our menu below and information on the senior meal delivery program.
We encourage you to take advantage of our takeout and curbside pick-up. If you are a regular customer we don’t need to talk about the delicious food, the homemade bread and desserts, and the great prices because you already know, but if you aren’t and you are considering giving it a try, you will not be disappointed. And you don’t need to be a senior, all are welcome!
I hope you enjoy this Thanksgiving weekend. For many, it will not be the usual fun, hustle and bustle of the big family gathering, but nevertheless, fill your heart with gratitude and find the beauty in the day.
Have a great week and we hope to see you sometime at the Friendship Café!
The Friendship Café is open for takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
MAIN ENTREE: $6. (Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread, and dessert).
Thursday, Nov. 26: Center closed.
Friday, Nov. 27: Center closed.
Monday, Nov. 30: Ham with Scalloped Potatoes.
Tuesday, Dec. 1: Pork Chow Mein w/Rice.
Wednesday, Dec. 2: Baked Fish and Potato.
Thursday, Dec. 3: Spaghetti w/Noodles.
Friday, Dec. 4: Center closed.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home daily, Monday, Nov. 30 through Thursday, Dec. 3, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Nov. 29 and leave a message, including your name, phone number, and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
