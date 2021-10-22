The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.

Friday, Oct. 22: Center closed.

Monday, Oct. 25: Caesar Chicken Pasta Bake.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Pork Roast w/Potatoes.

Wednesday, Oct. 27: Pizza Casserole.

Thursday, Oct. 28: Halloween Spooktacular Special.

Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.

All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.

Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.

The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.

