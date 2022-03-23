The Friends of Wild River State Park received a surprise gift of $25,000 from the estate of Stan Nelson and has used the money to establish two new grant programs. Both grants are designed to augment the naturalist programming at Wild River State Park.
The Master Naturalist Grant will pay the tuition for the Master Naturalist Program of the University of Minnesota. The grant will cover the full cost of registration for the program. Recipients will be expected to complete their Capstone Project and yearly hours requirement at Wild River State Park.
The Stan Nelson Project Grant has a broader focus and is designed to support projects that will complement Naturalist activities at Wild River State Park.
Both the grants will require the approval of both the Park Naturalist and the Friends of Wild River State Park. Interested parties can request more information and access the applications at the website for the Friends of Wild River State Park: friendsofwildriver.org
Stan Nelson, of Harris, was the husband of Barb Ledbetter Nelson, one of the founding members of the Friends of Wild River State Park. Stan’s generosity to the Friends began years ago with donations to fund additional summer interns to assist the Park Naturalist. He then established a fund in honor of his wife through the St. Croix Valley Foundation with the goal of providing income to the Friends group.
He continued to contribute to that fund and make substantial donations to the Amphitheater Fund of the Friends (earmarked for improving the amphitheater area at Wild River State Park with a stage area, electricity, and storage). Upon his death his estate donated $25,000 for the specific purpose of augmenting the naturalist programming at the park.
Interested persons and groups are encouraged to apply for the grants.
