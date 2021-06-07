Friends of the Isanti Area Library (FIAL) is planning an exciting event that will take place this summer at the Isanti Outreach Library, located in Isanti City Hall. This lunchtime experience starts on June 9 and continues through Aug. 25, each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Everyone who stops in will receive a Showtime Tote Bag that includes a Treat and Treasures assembled specifically for preschool, children, tweens and adults. Each person will get to choose a free book from the FIAL used book collection. In addition, tote bags contain a free book coupon to use on their return visit to the Outreach Library. Another fun feature for participants is scratch-off cards that offer a chance to win a FIAL parade T-shirt, or a McDonald’s or Dairy Queen gift card. All cards will be placed in a drawing for a sweatshirt being awarded each month.
Be sure to claim your Treat & Treasure tote every Wednesday this summer while browsing the wide assortment of books, movies, and audiobooks offered by East Central Regional Library. Librarian Tim can help you get a library card, as well as order any items you want.
FIAL invites you to attend fun monthly meetings or volunteer for a variety of projects, some done from the comfort of your own home. Donated books and other media are collected year round for their annual Used Book Sale, which will take place Oct. 22-23, 2021. More information is available at www.IsantiLibrary.org or contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
