Kicking off the New Year, the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, Minnesota Department of Education, ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota, and Minnesota Goes to College are launching a series of financial aid webinars for Minnesota students and families as they prepare for the college-going process.
All sessions will have simultaneous interpretation in Spanish, Somali, and Hmong. Participants who attend four out of five sessions will be eligible to win a $500 scholarship.
The series, which runs through March 1, will focus on a variety of topics, including general financial aid information, details on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the Minnesota Dream Act for undocumented students, and other ways to pay for college.
Feb. 15, 7 p.m. – Complete the FAFSA.
Feb. 17, 7 p.m. – Complete the MN Dream Act.
Feb. 22, 7 p.m. – Understanding Your Offer Letter.
“The cost of attending higher education is a significant barrier for many Minnesotans, which makes raising awareness about available financial aid a vital part of our outreach,” said Minnesota Commissioner for Higher Education Dennis Olson. “Regardless of family income, numerous grants are available to help make college more affordable, and filing out the FAFSA is an important first step in accessing these funds and being able to pursue a postsecondary degree.”
“Across the board, fewer students have been completing their financial aid application process. However, the good news is, it’s not too late and students have resources to support them,” said Tara Pribnow, director of ECMC’s The College Place Minnesota, who will be presenting during the virtual event series. “This collaboration illustrates the breadth of assistance and guidance for Minnesota students, and we are hoping to increase completion and get more students on track to postsecondary education.”
Visit https://www.ohe.state.mn.us/ for information about each of Minnesota’s financial aid programs. Questions can be directed to the state’s financial aid hotline: (651) 642-0567.
