Helping people file their tax returns properly, and seeing them go home knowing they’ll receive a refund, has been a rewarding experience for Jerry Liedl.
“I particularly like working with the elderly. They’re all so grateful,” said Liedl, of North Branch, a local coordinator of the local AARP Foundation. “Most memorable ones are widows or widowers come in and they just lost their mate. … They come in and they seem lost. … And we can step in to help them through that.”
Liedl explained the AARP Foundation offers free tax preparation assistance for anyone at any age. It is especially for people at the age of 50 years or greater who can’t afford paid tax preparation.
Liedl offers tax return counseling, provides technological help, and trains AARP Foundation volunteers to assist in completing people’s tax returns.
Liedl said that the foundation is following COVID-19 safety guidelines with low client contact. Clients will have to make some effort to prepare all their tax return files before coming in for help, Liedl said. During a client’s first short visit, all they need to do is hand in their files to an AARP volunteer, who will prepare the returns and review everything, he said.
“And then the clients will have to come back,” Liedl said. “And we’ll print out the return for them, go over with them. And then they’ll sign anything that says it’s OK to go ahead and file it.”
The locations, times and days of upcoming tax return assistance provided by AARP Foundation include:
• Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 15 through April 12. For appointments, call the Seven County Senior Federation: 320- 679-4700.
• Pine City Senior Center, 670 Main St. S., Pine City: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 16 through April 13. For appointments, call the Seven County Senior Federation: 320-679-4700.
• North Branch Area Library, 6355 379th St., North Branch: noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 18 through April 15. For appointments, call 651-419-6661 or email taxmn237@gmail.com.
• Chisago Lake Area Library, 11765 302nd St., Chisago City: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 20 through April 10. For appointments, call 651-419-6661 or email taxmn237@gmail.com.
AARP Foundation is sponsored by Internal Revenue Service with the intention to help people in the low-income category, Liedl said. For the 2021 tax year, people filing as single and earn $32,200 in the state are considered low-income, according to the IRS. Family size of two must earn $43,550 and family size of 3 must earn $54,900 to be considered low-income.
In 2019, AARP Foundation serving area counties helped about 1,167 people file their tax returns, Liedl said. But that number dropped about 46% in 2020 as compared to the previous year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.