During its regular meeting on Sept. 8, the Cambridge City Council approved a proposal to fund short-term business coaching for up to 20 small business owners. The funding is a direct response to the struggles resulting from COVID, recognizing that small businesses need more than financial support that allows them to stay open longer; they need support to help increase revenue, reduce costs, and in some cases even reinvent themselves.
The business coaching will be conducted by the Small Small Business (SSB) Community, led by Steve Fredlund, MBA, FSA, SWP, a lifelong resident of East Central Minnesota and graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School. Although headquartered locally, SSB is a global network with coaches and clients spread over six countries on three continents.
“Understandably a lot of funding is being directed to helping small businesses stay open,” Fredlund shared with the council. “This is, of course, important, but we also need to help them adjust their strategies to improve profitability during the pandemic and position themselves for greater growth and resiliency moving forward.”
The funding will provide up to 20 business owners with four hours of individual coaching and a lifetime free Learn & Connect membership at smallsmallbusiness.com. Participants may choose to continue individual or group coaching at reduced rates.
To qualify for funding, the businesses must have a brick and mortar presence located within the city limits of Cambridge and have less than 50 employees. Further, all coaching sessions must be completed by Nov. 15. There is not an application process; instead businesses will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The program will be supported by the North 65 Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of Melissa Bettendorf, although businesses do not need to be a member of the chamber to be eligible for coaching.
Fredlund shared about his passion for serving several businesses in the same area, “The SSB Community is helping individual small business owners around the world, but we are looking for a few communities whose small businesses we can really invest in. Research has shown an extremely strong link between small business health and community vitality.”
Questions about the program or the SSB Community, can be directed to Steve Fredlund at steve@smallsmallbusiness.com or through the North 65 Chamber of Commerce.
